Citrus County man arrested for fleeing police after traffic stop

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — The Citrus County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) deputies attempted a traffic stop, but the driver fled the area in Citrus Springs on Friday.

According to authorities, deputies spotted the driver around 2 p.m. on East Gulf to Lake Highway (State Road 44) in Inverness and attempted to stop the driver, but the driver did not pull over.

CCSO said a K9 was deployed, and the K9 handler retrieved the K9 just before the suspect vehicle struck another vehicle, nearly slamming the door shut on the K9.

The suspect vehicle then began to intentionally and violently ram the cars in front of it to flee, authorities say.

He continued west on Gulf to Lake Highway for another seven and a half miles, traveling at 100 miles per hour, before driving into oncoming traffic and eventually losing control of the vehicle.

According to CCSO, the subject, who has not been identified, is in custody and was transported to the hospital for medical treatment.

"Traffic stops can be dangerous; when we initiate one, everyone's safety is always at the forefront of our minds," stated Sheriff Mike Prendergast. "Thanks to the courage, quick thinking, and immediate actions of our deputies, no law enforcement or citizens were injured due to this suspect's chaotic and irrational actions."