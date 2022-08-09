Citrus County man accused of purposely hitting motorcyclist during road rage episode

CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. — A man in Citrus County faces charges of attempted vehicular homicide and child neglect after the sheriff's office said he purposely hit a motorcyclist with his SUV during a road rage episode.

Kristopher Alan Hite, 25, is accused of hitting the motorcyclist after an argument at a stoplight, which caused critical injuries to the victim. The sheriff's office said Hite's girlfriend and young son were in his vehicle at the time.

Authorities said it happened on July 28 near the 8000 block of North Suncoast Boulevard in Crystal River. It's unclear what the argument was between Hite and the victim that led up to the incident.

According to the sheriff's office, witnesses said Hite and the victim were both speeding on North Suncoast Boulevard. Hite was in the left (inside) lane, and the victim was in the right (outside) lane.

As Hite saw the motorcyclist approach his SUV from behind, the sheriff's office said he intentionally swerved into the right lane and hit the victim. The victim and his motorcycle repeatedly flipped in the air "violently," authorities said.

The victim is currently on life support after the crash, the sheriff's office said.

Hite was arrested on Monday after the investigation determined the crash resulted from an intentional act, according to a press release. He's being held at the Citrus County Detention Facility on a $17,000 bond.

"This incident was irresponsible and preventable," stated Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast. "Allowing a negative interaction with another motorist to escalate to Road Rage puts everyone in jeopardy and demonstrates a reckless disregard for other motorists and passengers."