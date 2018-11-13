Citrus County honors veterans and their families as a community

INVERNESS, Fla. — Citrus County goes all out to honor veterans in a celebration that touches people of all ages.

"It's all the way from the kids in grammar school to older folks in their 90’s and we come together and celebrate what our country is," said Richard Hunt, Purple Heart recipient and Grand Marshall of the Veteran's Day parade in Inverness.

Nathaniel Davis is a 93-year-old veteran who served in World War II.

"I served in Normandy. I served in the Pacific. I was hit with a kamikaze," said Davis.

Davis says he joined the navy when he was just 16 years old.

"Here’s my original ID card when I was 112 pounds," said Davis.

Damyon Domino is a member of the ROTC at Lecanto High School and wants to be a marine.

"I wanted to do something for our country other than playing video games," said Domino.

Domino is 15 years old, nearly the same age Davis was when he joined the military.

"It makes it very emotional to see everyone because I know how hard they struggled in fighting for our country," said Domino.

A fight for freedom and a love for our country that gives a teenager and a 93-year-old, an understanding of each other that few will ever know.

"We know the importance of honoring our veterans, and Citrus County and Inverness are a small town done right because of it," said Hunt.