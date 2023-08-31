Watch Now
Citrus County deputies arrest couple for allegedly sending nude photos to a minor

INVERNESS, Fla. — Citrus County Sheriff's Office arrested two people during the hurricane they believe were attempting to engage in sexual acts with a minor.

On Tuesday, CCSO said they were notified that Krystal Dawn Rose, 37, and Jacob Michael Rose, 37, had traveled to meet with a person they believed to be a 13-year-old girl and intended to engage in sexual acts with her. Jacob Rose was an already registered sex offender.

Detectives responded to a business in Inverness where an argument broke out between the Roses and another person. Deputies learned that both Krystal and Jacob had sent several nude photos and a video of them engaging in oral sex to a "minor" they had come to meet up. The couple asked for photos of the girl in return.

"Even though a major hurricane was barreling towards our county during this arrest, our dedicated team was still hard at work protecting our citizens," said Sheriff Mike Prendergast. "This couple not only knowingly sent vile, sexually explicit messages to a minor but went as far as to meet up with them to carry out repulsive acts. I am extremely proud of our detectives for putting this abhorrent couple behind bars and away from our children."

CCSO said Jacob is charged with one count of travel to meet a minor, three counts of transmission of harmful material to minors, one count of online solicitation of a minor, and one count of sex offender failure to register an online account. Krystal is charged with one count of travel to meet a minor.

    




    
    
    
