Child hit by vehicle in Hernando County

HERNANDO COUNTY FIRE RESCUE
Posted at 9:06 PM, Jun 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-02 21:58:08-04

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — The Hernando County Fire Rescue (HCFR) responded to a child who was hit by a vehicle off Batten Road in Brooksville on Friday.

According to authorities, the victim was airlifted to a local pediatric trauma center.

The conditions of the victim are unknown at this time.

