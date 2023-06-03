Child hit by vehicle in Hernando County

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — The Hernando County Fire Rescue (HCFR) responded to a child who was hit by a vehicle off Batten Road in Brooksville on Friday.

HERNANDO COUNTY FIRE RESCUE

Earlier this evening HCFR crews responded to a pediatric patient who was struck by a vehicle. The patient was air lifted to a local pediatric trauma center for treatment by Bayflite4 #hcfr #hcfrnow #hernandocounty #firerescue #firefighters #airmethods pic.twitter.com/BHkZKGw9Ot — Hernando County Fire (@HernandoCoFire) June 3, 2023

According to authorities, the victim was airlifted to a local pediatric trauma center.

The conditions of the victim are unknown at this time.