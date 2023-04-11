Burn ban in effect in Hernando County

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — Hernando County Board of County Commissioners issued a county-wide burn ban that went into effect Tuesday, April 11.

The county said the lack of rain and an increase in temperatures created conditions favorable for brush fires.

The Florida Forest Service Forecast said the current Keetch-Byram Drought Index for Hernando County is 573, which means the danger of forest fire is "very high."



Hernando County officials said the burn ban prohibits all outdoor burning that hasn't been permitted by the Florida Forest Service, such as, bon fires, campfires, and burnign of vegetation (yard) debris.

Residents are still allowed to cook outside on monitored barbecue equipment as long as it is a contained gas or charcoal grill.

The ban will be in effect until Hernando BOCC determines there are no longer emergency drought conditions or the fire chief notifies the board that the drought index has dropped below 400 in the county for at least seven consecutive days.