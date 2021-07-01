Brooksville's Red Mule Pub claims to have the best Reuben in Florida

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — Situated in a strip mall off US 41, you'll find Florida's best Reuben, at least that's their claim.

The Red Mule Pub has been around for more than 40 years. It was started by a man named Les, a former submariner in the Navy.

Now, it's owned by a Brooksville native who's looking to make his mark.

There are things that haven't changed much in the pub's 40 years. Just look in whatever table you're at and you're sure to find a piece of nostalgia. You surely can't miss it.

"So, when they first started, of course, there was less stuff on the walls. And then over the years, people just brought all his crazy eclectic stuff in," Casey Thieryung, Owner of Red Mule Pub says. "I get people all the time. They just, I had a guy the other day show up with a whole trailer full of stuff that he was taken to the flea market or something I can't remember he was going and he goes, just pick three or four things if you want to, you know, take whatever he wants to put in the Pub somewhere."

It's fun but it's not the decor that keeps people coming back, it's the food. Thieryung says they have about a 95% customer retention rate.

"So we do sandwiches, we're famous for corned beef and pastrami, we've got the best Reuben you're going to get anywhere in Florida, as far as I can tell. I get all of our products from all over the country, they've been trying different meats all over, I get my corned beef and pastrami from Chicago, I get my roast beef from Massachusetts, just whatever the best is that we could possibly find is what I order in," explains Thieryung.