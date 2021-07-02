Brooksville theatre company brings families together through the love of acting

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — On any given day there could be up to 250 people dancing, singing, and acting at the Live Oak Theatre Company’s summer camps in Brooksville.

In one room students are learning dance choreography, in the next, they're on stage combat, while down the hall singing the lyrics from the Sound of Music. And, don’t forget the improv class taking place outside.

“Anybody can come in if they have the desire and a really good attitude,” said president Randi Olsen. “Basically our goal is to fill every inch of this building of performance art instructions.”

The Live Oak Theatre Company has come a long way from when it first sprouted roots back in 2008.

“We would basically set up in a church gym and then tear it all down again after three weekends of performances,” said Olsen.

The non-profit moved into its new home on Cortez Boulevard in 2018. Olsen wanted to create a place where families can perform together.

“So we thought if it could become a family event then here is quality time with parents and kids, I feel like it builds relationships,” said Olsen.

For many of these students, Live Oak has been an outlet for creativity and a building block in social development.

“It helps me a lot to be more confident and you just get to put on this show, it’s make-believe for a few hours and it’s just really magical,” said Alannah Allocco.

“I dream of being on Broadway for sure, that’s like my biggest dream,” said Emma Day.

However, if you don’t have any desire to be in the spotlight that’s okay too.

“We will teach you how to run lighting or sound, I always need help with the costumes,” said Olsen. “There is a home for everyone here who wants to be involved.”

Most of these summer camps eventually lead to live performances on stage in front of an audience. They have six shows planned for the 2021/2022 season.

For more information on camps and upcoming shows go to Liveoaktheatre.org.