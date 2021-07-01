Brooksville Main Street brings community together

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — Bringing the community together is what Brooksville Main Street hopes to do.

From concerts to markets, the events are plentiful along historic downtown.

Friday night concerts have been a big success story.

"It's just a really relaxed time, free concert, we close the street," Natalie Kahler, Executive Director of Brooksville Main Street says. "So you can sit in front of Main Street in your chair, and hang out. We have food trucks and stuff too. So it's just become something that people know that they can do."

Another event people are going to be really excited for this year is back!

"We hide little bundles of mistletoe around downtown and give you clues on social media and our website where you can find the mistletoe. And the first person that finds it wins gift certificates to our downtown businesses. So the competition got really intense. Last year we did again at Christmas with keys. And then for St. Patrick's Day, we did these little gold coins. But there was one point where we had it at the courthouse and there were like 30 people racing around trying to find the coin which I'd put in the bushes so they couldn't see it. And people get really, really interested and intense on finding that stuff. So looking forward to doing that again and just giving people more reasons to come downtown," explains Kahler.

You can see all the events they have planned by clicking here.