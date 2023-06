HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) is on the scene regarding a shooting and a barricaded person in the area of Flounder Drive and Flamingo Boulevard in Hernando Beach.

According to HCSO, a victim had been taken to a local trauma center.

Authorities are asking residents to remain indoors and avoid the area.

Flounder Drive and Flamingo Boulevard are closed until further notice.