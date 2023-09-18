Body found floating in Florida river prompts death investigation

DADE CITY, Fla. — Officials launched a death investigation after a body was found floating in the Withlacoochee River Sunday afternoon.

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) said deputies, along with Hernando County Fire Rescue, were called to 33038 Ranch Road in Dade City after the caller reported the body just before 1 p.m.

Deputies then met with the caller, a resident of Ranch Road, who said he was flagged down by two people canoeing down the river. They alerted the caller of the body before continuing down the river.

Utilizing an airboat, officials were able to remove the body from the water and take it to the shore at Ranch Road. The man was pronounced dead.

Detectives and forensics specialists determined the body was in the water for a long period of time as it was found in "advanced stages of decomposition." An autopsy is scheduled for Monday to determine the exact cause of death.

Detectives are still trying to identify the victim, contacting both the Pasco Sheriff's Office and Sumter County Sheriff's Office. Officials said the victim has various scars, marks, and/or tattoos.

Hernando County deputies also launched a death investigation in Weeki Wachee on Sunday, stating they suspected foul play.

Anyone with information on the victim should contact the Hernando County Sheriff's Office Major Case Unit at 352-754-6830 or Hernando County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-990-TIPS (8477).