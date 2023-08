CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) responded to reports of a possible sighting of “Pooh Bear’s cousin,” a 250lb black bear, in Beverly Hills.

CCSO said the bear was spotted on South Tyler Street, climbing up a tree, avoiding human contact.

Authorities urge the public to stay away and report any sightings of bears to The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

FWC is currently working to relocate the bear as it poses no threat to humans.