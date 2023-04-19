Bicyclist dies 4 days after hit-and-run in Citrus County; driver still wanted

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol said a bicyclist hit by a car in Citrus County on April 14 died of his injuries on Tuesday.

The 49-year-old man from Homosassa, who has not been named, was hit by a car on West Grover Cleveland Boulevard near Capt. Jim Golf Carts Sales and Services. It happened just before 10:30 p.m.

Surveillance video from the golf cart business shows the car hit the bicyclist and continued driving. The victim was thrown to a final rest along the shoulder of the road. He was airlifted to an area hospital, where he died four days later.

WFTS

Troopers are still searching for the driver involved in the deadly crash. Anyone with information should call *FHP or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.