Watch Now
NewsCitrus, Hernando County

Actions

Bicyclist dies 4 days after hit-and-run in Citrus County; driver still wanted

Bicyclist killed hit and run Citrus 2.png
WFTS
Bicyclist killed hit and run Citrus 2.png
Posted at 8:37 AM, Apr 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-19 08:37:01-04

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol said a bicyclist hit by a car in Citrus County on April 14 died of his injuries on Tuesday.

The 49-year-old man from Homosassa, who has not been named, was hit by a car on West Grover Cleveland Boulevard near Capt. Jim Golf Carts Sales and Services. It happened just before 10:30 p.m.

Surveillance video from the golf cart business shows the car hit the bicyclist and continued driving. The victim was thrown to a final rest along the shoulder of the road. He was airlifted to an area hospital, where he died four days later.

Bicyclist killed hit and run Citrus.png

Troopers are still searching for the driver involved in the deadly crash. Anyone with information should call *FHP or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Watch FREE, Live Streaming of Local News & Weather 24/7.