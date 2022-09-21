Watch Now
NewsCitrus, Hernando County

Beer spills onto I-75 SB in Hernando County after crash involving 4 semis

Southbound lanes closed at MM296
Posted at 8:29 AM, Sep 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-21 08:56:13-04

BROOKSVILLE, Fla.  — Some of the southbound lanes of I-75 in Hernando County are closed between U.S. 98 and CR 41 after four semis were involved in a crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a pickup truck was also involved the crash. Only minor injuries have been reported, according to FHP.

The inside lane has reopened.

Pictures shared by FHP troopers show the interstate covered in boxes and loose cans of beer following the crash.

Troopers said traffic is being diverted off at SR 50.

Story developing, refresh for updates. Stay with ABC Action News for the latest.

