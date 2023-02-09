Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 2-year-old last seen in Crystal River

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida Missing Child Alert was issued Wednesday for a 2-year-old boy last seen in Crystal River on Tuesday.

The sheriff's office said Elias Brucker is possibly with his mother, Andrea Sizemore, 41. Authorities said he is in "imminent danger" but did not provide additional information.

Citrus County Sheriff's Office

Brucker is a white male, 2 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 30 pounds. He has blonde hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a diaper and green and beige velcro sandals.

Sizemore is a white female, 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. She has light brown hair, brown eyes and her clothing description is unknown, authorities said.

Citrus County Sheriff's Office

They were laws seen walking in the 2100 block of North Sunshine Path in Crystal River.

If you have any information, please contact the Citrus County Sheriff's Office at 352-249-2790.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued the alert shortly before 3 p.m. An Amber Alert was not issued because a case must meet certain criteria for the FDLE to send one out.

Missing Child Alert Criteria



The child is under the age of 18

Law enforcement has a well-founded belief, based on an active investigation, that the child is in danger of death or serious bodily injury

There is a detailed description or photograph of the child to broadcast to the public

The local law enforcement agency of jurisdiction recommends activation

Amber Alert Criteria

