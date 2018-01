BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — The biggest dog show in the southeastern United States is happening right now outside of Brooksville at Florida Classic Park.

Dan Dahlberg is the Manatee Kennel Club President and he said, "these shows over the 12 days of showing brings more than a million dollars into the local economy."

For the next two weeks the AKC dog show will bring more than 17,000 dogs and 150 breeds from all over the world to Hernando County.

Frankie Larrieu owns and shows Yorkies.

"30 years ago I fell in love with a Yorkie," he said.

Larrieu says he never imagined himself primping and using a straightening iron on a dog's hair.

"I thought these were sissy dogs," he said. But then added, "You’ll see when I’m halfway done the shine the coat gets with the straightening iron."

Florida Gulf Coast Cluster Dog Show chair person Lisa Tremblay said, "At end of the day a dog show is the process of elimination. You start in the morning from the breed classes and at the end of the day you end up with one dog that is the best in show for that day."

The dog show is at Florida Classic Park at 5360 Lockhart Rd., Brooksville and admission is $5.