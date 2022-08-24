Air fryer leads to kitchen fire in Hernando County, fire rescue says

SPRING HILL, Fla. — A residential fire in Spring Hill was caused by an air fryer that was left on all night, according to Hernando County Fire Rescue.

Firefighters responded to the home in the 100 block of Galiano Ct. just after 6 a.m. after the homeowner reported the fire.

The fire was under control within eight minutes, fire rescue said, but resulted in a total loss of the kitchen and caused roof damage.

According to fire rescue, everyone inside the home, including pets, was able to exit safely.