A truck load of school supplies going from Hernando County to Bay County schools

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — Schools helping schools, that’s what Hernando County School District is doing by giving what they can to help students affected by Hurricane Michael.

For weeks all schools in Hernando County have been collecting supplies and on Friday they got loaded up.

"The whole truck is packed to the gills," said Don Roberts, a Hernando County Schools worker.

The truck was packed full of boxes, that were packed full of backpacks, that were stuffed full of brand new school supplies.

Pencils, glue sticks, pens, crayons, clothes and much more are all going to Bay County.

"They’ve been devastated up there so they’re in the need of rebuilding completely," said John Stratton, Hernando County Schools Superintendent.

Roberts will help drive these supplies to Bay County next week.

"It’s amazing to get the support from our community to another community," Roberts said.

Hernando County is a community of schools, teachers, students and parents who know the needs of school supplies and why it's so important to take care of each other, even from hundreds of miles away.

"This could’ve been us," said Stratton.

The truck full of supplies will leave for Bay County on Monday.