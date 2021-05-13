8-year-old passenger killed after driver crashes into back of school bus in Citrus County

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — An 8-year-old was killed in a deadly crash in Citrus County, Florida Highway Patrol reported.

Florida Highway Patrol said a Citrus County school bus traveling with 30 kids stopped at the intersection of E VFW Lane and had its red stop lights on.

Another vehicle did not stop and crashed into the back of the school bus. A passenger in the car, an 8-year-old child, was taken to a local hospital where they later died from their injuries.

FHP said the child inside the car was not properly restrained during the crash.

No one inside the school bus was injured, FHP said.

