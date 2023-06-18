Watch Now
7-year-old & teen brother ejected from vehicle in crash on West Fort Island Trail

Posted at 11:13 AM, Jun 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-18 11:22:12-04

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) responded to a deadly crash on West Fort Island Trail on Saturday afternoon.

A Jeep Cherokee heading eastbound on West Fort Island Trail, west of North Seabreeze Point, lost control while traversing a curve on the road.

According to the FHP, the vehicle swerved off the road, spinning several times, and ejected both the teenage driver and his 7-year-old brother.

The driver died at the scene from his injuries, but the 7-year-old survived and was taken to the nearest hospital with serious injuries.

Two other teenage passenegers also suffered from various injuries. No one in the vehicle was wearing a seat belt.

