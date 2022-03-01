St. Pete trio arrested in relation to multiple thefts hitting dollar stores

SPRING HILL, Fla. — The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said it arrested three men from St. Petersburg in connection to multiple retail thefts in the county.

Johnny King III, Antone Jones Jr. and Alex Street, all 22 years old, were arrested on February 26, the sheriff's office said.

Authorities said they were called to a Family Dollar in Spring Hill at 1:55 p.m. in reference to a theft in progress. The caller said two people ran from the store carrying two white garbage bags full of stolen goods. A clerk at the store chased them and one of the men dropped his bag, according to the sheriff's office.

The clerk told authorities the men left in a silver sedan.

At 2:46 p.m., authorities were called to a Dollar General in Brooksville again for theft. The sheriff's office said the description of the two suspects matched with the Family Dollar theft, and they also left the store with white trash bags full of goods.

A witness in the second theft followed the suspects as they drove away in a 2020 Nissan Altima. Deputies were then able to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle at the intersection of U.S. 41 and Hurban Street in Masaryktown.

According to the sheriff's office, the three suspects were found inside the vehicle with eight garbage bags full of various stolen goods. Deputies also found a canvas bag with 4.7 grams of marijuana that was divided into 16 separate baggies inside the vehicle.

The three men were arrested. Authorities said Street told investigators the other two men went to various stores throughout the area and stole goods. The sheriff's office said Street said he stayed in the vehicle and did not take part in the thefts.

Johnny King III was charged with Grand Theft and two counts of Petit Theft. His bond was set at $15,000.

Antone Jones Jr. was charged with two counts of Petit Theft, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Equipment. His bond was set at $5,000.

Alex Street was charged with Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Sell and Possession of Drug Equipment. His bond was set at $3,000.

King was also identified as the suspect in a recent theft from an Ulta Beauty, the sheriff's office said.

King and Jones are likely to face additional theft charges for their involvement in ongoing investigations, the sheriff's office said.