3 people injured in crash between car and semi-truck on US 41

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — The Hernando County Fire Rescue (HCFR) responded to a crash between a car and a semi-truck on Wednesday evening around 5 p.m.

HCFR crews responded just after 5pm to a car/semi truck crash at the intersection of US41/Lake Lindsey Rd. The semi overturned off the roadway and destroyed a power pole causing live wires to fall across US41. 3 people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/KYDQbdkEk4 — Hernando County Fire (@HernandoCoFire) October 11, 2023

According to HCFR, the crash occurred at the intersection of US41/Lake Lindsey Rd, when the semi-truck overturned off the roadway and destroyed a power pole; this caused the live wire to fall across US41 and Lake Lindsey Rd.

Authorities said three people were transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.