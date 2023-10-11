Watch Now
NewsCitrus, Hernando County

Actions

3 people injured in crash between car and semi-truck on US 41

The Hernando County Fire Rescue (HCFR) responded to a crash between a car and a semi-truck on Wednesday.
HCFR
The Hernando County Fire Rescue (HCFR) responded to a crash between a car and a semi-truck on Wednesday.
Posted at 7:17 PM, Oct 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-11 19:17:39-04

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — The Hernando County Fire Rescue (HCFR) responded to a crash between a car and a semi-truck on Wednesday evening around 5 p.m.

According to HCFR, the crash occurred at the intersection of US41/Lake Lindsey Rd, when the semi-truck overturned off the roadway and destroyed a power pole; this caused the live wire to fall across US41 and Lake Lindsey Rd.

Authorities said three people were transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.