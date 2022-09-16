3 people in Citrus County arrested after over $1M seized in 6-month drug investigation

LECANTO, Fla. — The Citrus County Sheriff's Office Tactical Impact Unit (TIU) said a six-month-long investigation resulted in the seizure of over a million dollar value of drugs and the arrest of three people in Lecanto on Thursday, September 13.

CCSO said SWAT issued a search warrant at two addresses on Kensington Ave in Lecanto. Officials said the two addresses were located on the same five-acre lot, and both homes were allegedly being used to traffic large amounts of cocaine.

According to CCSO, the homes were originally identified through a traffic stop where Angel Alberto Seda Ways, 28, was allegedly found in possession of cocaine. Through the investigation, authorities identified two other people allegedly involved in the drug trafficking, Felix Abdiel Pintado Bernard, 38, and Jennifer Medina Lozada, 32.

Through the investigation, TIU partnered with multiple other organizations, and during the operation authorities said they learned that packages of cocaine were being mailed to multiple addresses in Citrus County and being picked up and delivered to the addresses on Kensington Ave.

Over the six-month span, CCSO said multiple kilograms of cocaine were seized by TIU, creating probable cause for the search warrant.

Officials said in their search, they found over 3 kilograms of cocaine, six firearms, and packaging materials. Over the course of the investigation, authorities found over 8 kilograms of cocaine, amounting to a street value of about $1 million.