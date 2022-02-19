24-year-old seriously injured after losing control of car, hitting pole, water main pipe and tree: FHP

SPRING HILL, Fla. — A 24-year-old Brooksville man was seriously injured early Saturday morning after he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a utility pole, water main pipe and tree, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

According to a press release, the crash happened at 3:40 a.m. near the intersection of Mariner Boulevard and Bali Lane in Spring Hill.

Troopers said the man was speeding northbound on Mariner Boulevard, approaching Bali Lane when he lost control. His sedan left the roadway, hit a utility pole, a water main pipe, a utility pole support cable and a tree before it rotated to a final rest in a parking lot.

