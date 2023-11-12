2 teens dead, 2 seriously injured in crash in Hernando County

SPRING HILL, Fla. — Two teenagers died and two others were seriously injured in a crash in Hernando County on Saturday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

A Toyota Camry was traveling southbound on Mariner Boulevard, north of Santee Street, when the driver failed to take a curve in the roadway.

The vehicle departed the roadway while rotating and entered the front yard of a private residence located on 6225 Mariner Boulevard, overturning and colliding with a tree.

Two of the six people in the vehicle, a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old, later died at a local hospital from injuries suffered during the crash.

Two other 16-year-olds were seriously injured.

