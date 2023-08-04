2 people shot, suspects arrested after armed robbery in Crystal River

CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. — Citrus County Sheriff's Office said two people were arrested after two were shot in an armed robbery in Crystal River on July 28.

CCSO said two people, Savion Harris, 20, and a 15-year-old from Marion County, were driven to the victim's home to buy several firearms. During the sale, the 15-year-old pulled a gun from his waistband, pointed it at the victims, and said, "This is a stick-up."

Officials said one of the victims also pulled out a handgun of their own and warned the 15-year-old to drop his weapon. CCSO said the 15-year-old then shot at one of the victims and struck him in the hip. The victim fired back as he fell.

According to CCSO, the victim grabbed another gun and shot at the suspects as they fled the scene, carrying multiple guns that they allegedly stole from the victims.

The victims called 911 to request EMS services. During that time, a second 911 call was received from two men with possible gunshot wounds nearby.

Deputies responded to the caller's location and found both suspects and a disabled vehicle. Officials said one of the suspects was transported to a hospital and treated. The other suspect was treated on the scene. Both were taken into custody.

CCSO said Harris has been charged with armed robbery. The 15-year-old has been charged with armed robbery and attempted first-degree murder.