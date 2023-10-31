2 people injured after Spring Hill house fire

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — A house fire in Spring Hill sent two people to the hospital on Tuesday.

The Hernando County Fire Rescue (HCFR) responded to the house fire in the 1400 block of Amero Lane at approximately 10:45 a.m.

According to HCFR, upon arrival, the back patio was on fire and spread throughout the rest of the home.

HCFR

Firefighters were able to put out the fire with no reported injuries to firefighters.

Authorities said two people were inside the house when the fire began but managed to escape before HCFR arrived.

A woman was flown to a local trauma center by helicopter due to smoke inhalation, and another woman was taken to a local hospital by ambulance for burns.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.