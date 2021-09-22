2 men carjack Good Samaritans who stopped to help them after crash on I-75, troopers say

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for two men who carjacked Good Samaritans who were helping them after a crash on I-75 on Tuesday.

According to a press release, at 7:30 a.m. troopers responded to reports of a hit-and-run on the interstate at milepost 296 in Hernando County. When they arrived, troopers said they discovered that a driver had lost control and crashed into the barrier wall, coming to a final rest in the center southbound lane of I-75.

Two Good Samaritans stopped to help but were confronted with a shotgun, according to FHP. The two suspects, described as an African-American and Hispanic male, forced themselves into the victims' vehicle and abandoned their vehicle in the middle of I-75.

FHP

Troopers said the suspects made the victims drop them off at 138th Avenue and 19th Street in Tampa.

The victims, who were not harmed, then went to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office to report what happened. They told authorities the men said they became lost after leaving Lakeland.

Anyone with knowledge of the event or suspects is asked to contact the FHP by calling 813-558-1800 or *FHP or Tampa Bay Crime Stoppers at 800-873-TIPS.