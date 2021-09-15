19-year-old sentenced to life in prison for the premeditated murder of his adoptive mother

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — A 19-year-old man was sentenced to life in prison for the premeditated murder of his adoptive mother back in July 2019, officials said.

The Citrus County Sheriff's Office said 19-year-old Carlos Antonio Hallowell was sentenced to life in prison for the premeditated murder of his adoptive mother. Hallowell was found guilty of premeditated murder on July 9, 2021.

On July 13, 2019, the CCSO began investigating the murder of Denise Hallowell, 57. Carlos told deputies he was sleeping when the murder happened and called the CCSO when he found his mother, the Citrus County Sheriff's Office said.

After investigating, officials arrested Carlos, who was 17 years old at the time of the murder.

"CCSO Major Crimes detectives worked quickly to solve this shocking case," said Sheriff Prendergast. "Here we had a mother, who was brutally murdered in her bedroom during the night by her son. All the forensic evidence and interviews pointed to the only other person inside Denise's home that night, her own son."

On Tuesday, Sept. 14, Carlos was sentenced by Honorable Judge Richard "Ric" Howard.