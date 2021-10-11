Watch
NewsCitrus, Hernando County

Actions

17-year-old student seriously injured after being hit by car while walking to Spring Hill bus stop

items.[0].image.alt
WFTS
police lights generic.png
Posted at 9:09 AM, Oct 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-11 09:09:59-04

SPRING HILL, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol said a 17-year-old student was seriously injured on Monday morning after he was hit by a car while walking to a school bus stop.

According to a press release, the teenager was airlifted to an area hospital. It happened on Bentley Avenue near Henderson Street just before 6:30 a.m.

FHP said the teenager was walking northbound on Bentley Avenue toward a nearby bus stop when a sedan, also traveling northbound, hit him.

Troopers said the 38-year-old driver was not injured.

No other information has been released at this time.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Taking Action Against Domestic Violence Resources and Information