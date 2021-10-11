17-year-old student seriously injured after being hit by car while walking to Spring Hill bus stop

SPRING HILL, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol said a 17-year-old student was seriously injured on Monday morning after he was hit by a car while walking to a school bus stop.

According to a press release, the teenager was airlifted to an area hospital. It happened on Bentley Avenue near Henderson Street just before 6:30 a.m.

FHP said the teenager was walking northbound on Bentley Avenue toward a nearby bus stop when a sedan, also traveling northbound, hit him.

Troopers said the 38-year-old driver was not injured.

No other information has been released at this time.