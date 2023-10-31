13-month-old drowns after 'tragic accident' involving decorative pond: HCSO

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — A 13-month-old child passed away after he fell into a decorative pond at a Brooksville home on Monday, according to officials.

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said deputies and Hernando County Fire Rescue arrived at the home on Powell Road around 4:30 p.m. after a 911 call about a possible drowning.

The caller said the victim was unconscious after falling into the pond, and his family was administering CPR.

When deputies arrived, they took over and performed CPR on the child until HCFR got to the scene. Paramedics then continued to provide life support while taking the child to a nearby landing zone, where he was airlifted to St. Joseph's Hospital.

Detectives were notified around 6 p.m. that the child passed away due to his injuries.

An early investigation revealed no signs of foul play, according to officials, and that the incident was instead a tragic accident.