1 seriously injured in Brooksville shooting; suspect in custody

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said a man was seriously injured in a shooting near a 7-Eleven early on Monday morning.

Deputies were dispatched to the area of 765 S. Broad Street just before 1:15 a.m. after several people called 911.

At the scene, deputies found an adult man with at least one gunshot wound. He was flown to a local trauma center for treatment. The sheriff's office said his injuries are life-threatening.

HCSO said, based on preliminary investigation, that two men got into an argument that escalated to a shooting. No other information on the altercation has been released at this time.

The suspect was found in a mobile home park near the scene and taken into custody without incident.

The sheriff's office said more information is expected to be released later on Monday.