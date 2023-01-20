1 person, multiple animals killed in 'suspicious' Brooksville fire, sheriff's office says

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — The Hernando County Sheriff's Office is investigating a "suspicious" fire that killed one person and multiple animals early Friday morning.

According to a press release, a neighbor saw the home on Harwell Street on fire and reported it around 1:20 a.m. Deputies and firefighters responded to the scene.

The sheriff's office said it took firefighters nearly two hours to put out the "intense" fire. After that, a search of the home revealed the remains of one person, who has not been identified, and multiple animals of various types.

Additional, uninjured animals were removed from the property by Animal Enforcement Officers (AEO) and a Livestock Officer, the sheriff's office said.

Authorities said the investigation is in its early stages, and all information released so far is preliminary.