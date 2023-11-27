1 dies in mobile home fire, residence deemed total loss

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — One person died in a mobile home fire early Sunday morning that left the residence at a total loss, officials said.

Citrus County Fire Rescue responded at 12:10 a.m. to a reported structure fire on North Florida Avenue in Hernando County, where half of a single-wide mobile home was found in flames.

A person who lived in the home told firefighters that someone else was inside the bedroom of the residence and was the only other person inside.

One man was later found dead, officials said.

The other person who lived at the residence said she had been doing laundry at a friend’s house and discovered the mobile home on fire upon her return.

There were no other people in the building at the time.

