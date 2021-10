TAMPA, Fla. — Florida Fish and Wildlife is out with a new red tide map as we head into the weekend. It shows high levels of red tide off the coast of the Panhandle but, FWC is still seeing the presence of the toxic algae off the Tampa Bay area coast.

However, people may not see or feel the effects of red tide on area beaches. Dr. Kate Hubbard from the FWC talks to ABC Action News about why that is the case and where the red tide situation could be going from here.