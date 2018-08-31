Red tide activity increases in Pinellas, moves into Hillsborough

High concentrations of red tide have been observed offshore of Pinellas County and in Hillsborough County for the first time, indicating red tide is moving north.

The new FWC red tide status report says that relative to last week, multiple locations in Manatee, Sarasota, Charlotte, and Collier counties showed decreased cell concentrations, and no “high” concentrations were observed in Manatee County.

FWC attributes surface currents over the past several days as contributing factors to the transportation of cells of K. brevis to the northwest. This behavior is expected to continue based on short-term forecasts.

In Southwest Florida over the past week, K. brevis was observed at background to high concentrations in or offshore of Pinellas County, low to high concentrations offshore of Hillsborough County, background to medium concentrations in Manatee County, background to high concentrations in or offshore of Sarasota County, very low to high concentrations in or offshore of Charlotte County, background to high concentrations in or offshore of Lee County, and very low to high concentrations in or offshore of Collier County.

Fish kills were reported for multiple locations in Pinellas, Manatee, Sarasota, Charlotte, Lee, and Collier counties.

Respiratory irritation was reported over the past week in Pinellas, Manatee, Sarasota, Lee, and Collier counties.

Net northwestern movement of surface waters is expected in most areas and net southeastern transport of subsurface waters over the next three days.

