Tampa Pride 2025 Grand Marshal Luis Salazar

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Pride Diversity parade is on Saturday March 29 in Ybor City. It’s celebrating people who are making a difference in the local LGBTQ+ community.

This year Luis Salazar is the Grand Marshal for the parade. Salazar is also the President of the Hillsborough County LGBTQ Democratic Caucus.

Salazar recently sat down with ABC Action News anchor Lauren St. German and told her helping people runs in his family and he learned a lot from his mom.

Salazar does a lot of outreaches in Ybor City like talking to people about voting and issues that are directly impacting their lives in the city. He also gives people free health resources.

“We love Ybor it is our local gaybor district and we want to protect it, and we want to make sure that people feel safe here. We want to make sure people have a place to go to feel like they are part of a community and whenever that is threatened, we are here to protect it,” said Luis Salazar, the President of the Hillsborough County LBGTQ Democratic Caucus.

He also said he didn’t have a gay bar or place like Ybor City growing up and will continue fighting for these spaces.

The Tampa Pride Diversity Parade starts at 4 p.m. You can stream it live on ABC Action News Plus, which is free to download on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.