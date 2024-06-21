St. Pete Pride Guide 2024: Everything you need to know

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Pride Parade is happening on June 22 and ABC Action News is bringing you everything you need to know about the festivities.

In previous years, over 260,000 people have attended the St. Pete Pride Parade, making it the biggest pride event in the state of Florida.

The parade will start at Al Lang Stadium at 6 p.m. and travel along Bayshore Drive.

Parking



FREE Parking at Tropicana Field

Where: Lots 5, 6, and 7 of the Tropicana Stadium lot When: Saturday, June 22, from 6 a.m. to Midnight These lots are immediately adjacent to the SunRunner, which will also be free No overnight parking

Downtown Parking

Parking garages at Southcore and Sundial are closest to the parade route Sunday, June 23: The best option for parking for the Street Fair will be along 1st Ave N and 1st Ave S



St. Pete Pride

Closures



St. Pete Pier will be open to pedestrian traffic and closed to vehicular traffic starting at 4:30 p.m. on June 22

Sunday, June 23: Central Ave and all cross streets between 1st Ave N. and 1st Ave S. will be closed starting at 20th St and ending at 31st St for the Street Fair

Transportation

PSTA is partnering with St. Pete Pride to offer transportation options for the event.



Public transit

SunRunner

Central Ave Trolley

Bike or scoot



St. Pete Pride

Tickets

The parade is a free event to attend. Private viewing area tickets are available for purchase here.

Tickets for the VIP Party at the Museum of Fine Arts can be purchasedhere.

For more information on St. Pete Pride visit here.