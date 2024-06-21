St. Pete Pride Guide 2024: Everything you need to know

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Pride Parade is happening on June 22 and ABC Action News is bringing you everything you need to know about the festivities.
In previous years, over 260,000 people have attended the St. Pete Pride Parade, making it the biggest pride event in the state of Florida.
The parade will start at Al Lang Stadium at 6 p.m. and travel along Bayshore Drive.
Parking
- FREE Parking at Tropicana Field
- Where: Lots 5, 6, and 7 of the Tropicana Stadium lot
- When: Saturday, June 22, from 6 a.m. to Midnight
- These lots are immediately adjacent to the SunRunner, which will also be free
- No overnight parking
- Downtown Parking
- Parking garages at Southcore and Sundial are closest to the parade route
- Sunday, June 23: The best option for parking for the Street Fair will be along 1st Ave N and 1st Ave S
Closures
- St. Pete Pier will be open to pedestrian traffic and closed to vehicular traffic starting at 4:30 p.m. on June 22
- Sunday, June 23: Central Ave and all cross streets between 1st Ave N. and 1st Ave S. will be closed starting at 20th St and ending at 31st St for the Street Fair
Transportation
PSTA is partnering with St. Pete Pride to offer transportation options for the event.
- Public transit
- SunRunner
- Central Ave Trolley
- Bike or scoot
Tickets
The parade is a free event to attend. Private viewing area tickets are available for purchase here.
Tickets for the VIP Party at the Museum of Fine Arts can be purchasedhere.
For more information on St. Pete Pride visit here.