Price of Paradise: Local librarian gains national recognition

VENUS, Fla. — Launched in May, the mobile library operated by the Heartland Library Cooperative is putting one librarian in the national spotlight.

The American Librarian Association recognized Vikki Brown with the "I Love My Librarian Award." Something she's prepared for since she was a child.

"I started as a volunteer with the system when I was 12," Brown said.

Brown is the Highlands Library System Manager and Coordinator for the Heartland Library Cooperative, which serves five counties, that include Highlands, DeSoto, Hardee, Glades, and Okeechobee.

"I think it shows that what we do really does matter in ways that people didn't think about. It does highlight the services. So we're getting publicity and notice for things that we've been doing, and we've been trying to get the word out."

The mobile library makes two stops a month in Highlands County. ABC Action News reporter Michael Paluska visited one of their most rural outposts in Venus.

That's where we found Reynolds and Ashley Tanner. The retired husband and wife take advantage of having a library a few minutes from their home.

"We've been isolated for so long, so it's a good idea. But now, every time we go out of town, it's 23 miles, so we have to plot and plan our trip. So this way, we'll be able to run over here, which is three miles away or something like that. And we can get the books that we want. I think it's great that she was able to bring it to the local, you know, the rural people that don't always get to go to the library because of the long drive, especially with the gas prices the way they are, you have to plot out every time, so it's wonderful."

Patrons can return the books to any library that belongs to the cooperative. There is also access to wi-fi, computers, printers, books, games, and board games.

"The most important thing to us is access, making sure people have access to whatever their need is," Brown said. "I would love to see this expand this particular project. But I have other ideas. They have things like vending libraries. They're like vending machines; I would love to see us be able to do more programming and more outreach. I just want us to be out in the community helping people."

Every person visiting the mobile library is counted as if they went to a brick-and-mortar location. Each person, each visit, means more funding for the library system.

"So every year we turn in state aid to libraries information, and that information does include our door counts, which shows that people are still using our services," Brown said. "And if people are still using your services, you can continue to get funding. So it's really important that people still use what we have."

Rural communities also have advantages; farmland and towering oaks are the perfect backdrops to read your favorite book.

"It's going to sound silly, but when I sit outside as a kid, I would like you would read the books where the fairies are in the forest and things like that. It kind of feels like that to me," Brown said. "You're just in this magical woodland area. And you get to sit and imagine things while you're reading. And you don't have to have your thoughts clouded by what's going by. It's just peace."