Pinellas County's affordable housing complexes filling up, more on the way

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Opal Murray said her new apartment is great. She calls it heaven.

“I love it. Nobody bothers you. It’s brand new. It’s just nice. It’s really nice.”

Murray, who works taking care of foster kids, lives in one of the 50 new units here at The Shores Apartments on 31st street south in St. Petersburg.

This complex is the latest affordable housing project in the Tampa Bay area.

To qualify for The Shores, people must make less than 60% of the area’s median income.

That’s about $34,500 for an individual or $49,000 for a family of four.

St. Petersburg’s Mayor said there is a waiting list for those trying to get into complexes like this one.

“It’s an uphill battle. We are behind the curve. The market rate, the luxury rate is going up everywhere. So that’s even more cause for us to focus and be intentional on building those partnerships. On utilizing city-owned property when we have it.”

Last year we were there when Skyway Lofts opened in St. Petersburg.

It was so popular officials got 1800 responses for 65 available units.

According to Pinellas County, six affordable housing developments have opened in the last year.

That adds up to 227 new homes.

The Shores is another public-private partnership with local governments contributing to the project giving developers more incentive to build.

“You’ve got to find the land and also the financing. It’s very, very expensive. It’s not cheaper to build affordable housing. I think a lot of people might think that. But it’s very expensive because you have to be able to buy down the rents,” said Kathryn Driver, executive director of the Housing Finance Authority of Pinellas County

Monthly rent at The Shores is between $860 and $1200, depending on apartment size.

According to The Waller, Weeks, and Johnson Retail Index, the average rent in Tampa is almost $2000 a month.

Pinellas County has another four projects with 700 units approved or under construction, including Fairfield Apartments going in by Gibbs High School.

That project is possible because of a new state law giving more flexibility to build where industrial and commercial businesses previously were.

“When I talk to folks, I said have you taken a look at The Booker Creek apartments? Take a look at the Shores. Take a look at Skyway Lofts. That’s what affordable housing is and guess what? The neighbors are the folks that make your city run. They are your cops. Your teachers. The folks that work in the hospitals. The folks that work in the restaurants. That’s who the neighbors are,” said Welch.

As for Opal, she is so thrilled to live here she doesn’t even mind a second-story unit.

“I live on the second floor and I was like there’s no way I’m going to live there. I gotta go upstairs? I ain’t doing it. But I take those stairs like a champ.”

Prospective residents should contact the development company directly to inquire about a new affordable property that’s under construction or close to opening.

