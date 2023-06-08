More than 1 million Florida homeowners face double-digit insurance hikes

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Office of Insurance Regulation will consider approving a double-digit rate increase for Citizens Property Insurance on Thursday afternoon.

About 1.3 million homeowners face the potential rate hike. As more people move to the sunshine state, Citizens has seen an increase in customers. The number on the table averages out to about 14.2% increase for Citizens policyholders.

Nothing is set in stone yet. If the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation approves that number, it will kick in on November 1.

Mark Friedlander with the Insurance Information Institute tells ABC Action News that even if it's approved to begin this fall, policyholders won’t actually pay more until their renewal date.

“The way it works, starting November 1, based on your renewal date, your rate could change. So, for example, say your renewal date is not until next May, you wouldn't see any type of change until May,” Friedlander said.

That's only if the rate hike is approved Thursday. Friedlander said last year, Citizens requested a double-digit rate increase, but they were only approved for 6.4%.

While 14.2% may seem high, Friedlander explained Citizens customers are still paying about 40% less on average for home insurance compared to the private market.

This all comes as homeowners across the country are seeing an increase in insurance. Friedlander said that's because it's more expensive to replace homes now than ever.

The rate hearing is scheduled for Thursday afternoon at 3 p.m. You can access it via telephone dial: 1(877) 309-2071 with access code 315-402-185. Click hereto watch online.

Citizens by ABC Action News on Scribd