Lakeland, Tampa top list for most overvalued housing markets

TAMPA, Fla. — Lakeland and Tampa rank first and second when it comes to Florida's most overvalued housing markets, according to a study from FAU and FIU.

The study looked at housing markets across the country and found that Florida and Ohio top the nation's most overvalued markets.

FAU’s Ken H. Johnson, Ph.D., and FIU’s Eli Beracha, Ph.D., rank the most overvalued housing markets of America’s 100 largest metros monthly. According to their study, Lakeland and Tampa are both currently at more than 40% above historic home pricing.

“If you’re buying a home in these metros across Florida, Ohio and other areas, it’s imperative that you know you’re buying close to the peak of the market,” said Johnson, an economist for FAU Executive Education within the College of Business. “The danger is that prices will soon level off or even decline, and you’ll be stuck in that home for a significant amount of time before you can sell it at a profit that makes financial sense.”

According to the study, Lakeland is currently the most overvalued housing market in the state. The study said buyers are paying 42.54% more for homes than they should be. Tampa follows in the second, with buyers paying 41.46% more.

Florida rankings:



Lakeland Tampa Fort Myers Melbourne Daytona Beach North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton Orlando Jacksonville Miami

U.S. rankings:



Boise City, Idaho Austin, Texas Ogden, Utah Phoenix, Arizona Provo, Utah Las Vegas, Nevada Spokane, Washington Atlanta, Georgia Salt Lake City, Utah Detroit, Michigan Charlotte, North Carolina Lakeland, Florida Colorado Springs, Colorado Tampa, Florida Memphis, Tennessee

Professors use open-source housing price indices (HPIs) to determine the degree of overpricing or underpricing.

