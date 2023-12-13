Downtown Winter Haven opens new hotel after 100 years as tourism grows

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — One of the fastest-growing cities in the country is making room for more visitors.

Richard's Coffee has been a staple in downtown Winter Haven for 20 years.

"We've watched downtown Winter Haven Flourish into the growing community that it is today," said Koreen Hobbs, owner of Richard's Coffee.

In fact, the Lakeland-Winter Haven metro area has one of the highest rates of population growth in the country, according to Census data.

"Since 2010, we project about a 75-78% growth in population," said Eric Labbe, Winter Haven’s Director of Economic Opportunity and Community Investment.

Developers have taken note of the rapid growth and see it as an opportunity to revitalize downtown Winter Haven, starting with building the first hotel in 100 years.

"We have 108 suites, so it is for extended stay, and there are full kitchens in every room," said Shelly Dragovich, general manager of Staybridge Suites Winter Haven.

Staybridge Suites Winter Haven just opened its doors last week. "We do have quite a few weddings already booked for next year," Dragovich said.

City leaders said that people who visit Winter Haven often stay in hotels in surrounding communities. The new downtown hotel will be a boost to the already booming tourism sector.

"It will provide an opportunity for tourism in our downtown. We have seen an absolute increase in the number of retail establishments and restaurants,” Labbe said. "We have the Derry Down, right next door to the hotel, which attracts musicians from across the country and the globe to play at this very unique facility. So we anticipate it to be very popular.”

