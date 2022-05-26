As rent prices continue to climb, Tampa leaders seek solutions in Thursday workshop

TAMPA, Fla. — As many in Tampa struggle to pay rising rents, city leaders need your help answering an important question: What can they do to make rents more affordable?

As rents continue to climb in Tampa, at times, all Marilyn Bailey can do is pray.

Already forced from one home because of a rent increase, now, history is poised to repeat itself. Her current monthly rent will soon rise from $932 to $1,043.

To the 75-year-old retiree, even a 12% increase in rent is troubling.

“I’m living on a fixed income. I can pay it, but it’s going to really be a stretch for me. It’s going to take away from other things that I need to take care of,” she said.

Bailey isn’t alone. Over the past year, many Tampa rents have climbed 30% or more.

“There’s no signs of it slowing down,” said Kella McCaskill, the director of the Center for Economic Development. “I’m still seeing increases of 50-60% if not more than that.”

Thursday, Tampa City Council will talk about solutions in a 9 a.m. workshop, and Robin Lockett, a regional director of the group Florida Rising — which advocates for economic and racial justice across Florida — said there are plenty of solutions to talk about.

“We are looking for a solid landlord complaint registry to be pushed. Right to counsel. We’re looking for a tenant advocacy office to be opened,” she said.

So far, Tampa city leaders have offered some struggling renters assistance funding. Additionally, they recently passed a plan to give renters a bigger period of notice before certain rent increases.

Despite calls from renters and activists, however, council members have not declared a “State of Emergency” or pursued legislation to cap rising rents. The city’s legal department has warned that such a move would be legally risky because of state statute.

“There has to be a solution,” urged Bailey.

For now, Bailey has a frustrating solution of her own: finding a part-time job.

“And at 75 years old, I didn’t expect to have to go back to work,” she said.

Council members hope to use the input they get in the workshop to draw up more policies to help renters and calm the affordable housing crisis.