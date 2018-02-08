Prescribed burn in Citrus County sending smoke across the Tampa Bay area

If you're seeing or smelling smoke in your area, you are not alone.

ABC Action News has received numerous viewer messages regarding a smoky smell or seeing smoke in the area.

Citrus County is executing a controlled burn, and winds are carrying the smoke to various regions of Tampa Bay.

There is a large controlled burn in Citrus County - Winds have shifted and is blowing smoke towards #pascocounty — Pasco County 911 (@pasco_911) February 8, 2018

Pasco County Fire Rescue says the smoke should clear out in the evening hours, but advises those with lung conditions or breathing ailments to stay indoors and keep windows closed.

The burn is controlled and planned, and there is no cause for concern.