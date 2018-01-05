Republican Congressman Ron DeSantis announces he is running for Governor of Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - ORLANDO, Fla. -- Republican Congressman Ron DeSantis is entering Florida's gubernatorial race.

During an Friday morning appearance on national television, DeSantis announced he would be filing paperwork later in the day to officially run for governor.

DeSantis represents Florida's 6th Congressional District which includes an area from Palm Coast south to Deltona. He is a Navy reservist and Iraq war veteran.

In 2008, DeSantis was appointed as a federal prosecutor in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida. He was first elected to Congress in 2012.

He ran for U.S. Senate in 2016 in Florida until incumbent Senator Marco Rubio announced he would seek re-election following his failed presidential bid.

DeSantis’ entrance into the race for governor follows an endorsement by President Trump.

"As you remember a few weeks ago, the president tweeted support for me as a candidate for governor of Florida," said DeSantis. "I’m in a position to exercise the leadership that can build on the great work that Governor Rick Scott has done to advance economic opportunity, reform education, and drain the swamp in Tallahassee that needs to be drained just like Washington.

DeSantis joins Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Adam Putnam as Republicans gubernatorial candidates.

Democrats running for governor include Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum and Gwen Graham, daughter of former Governor Bob Graham.

The primaries will be held on August 28.