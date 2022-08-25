"Keep Florida Free" tour ends with a final stop in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — "The Keep Florida Free" tour made a final stop in Tampa on Wednesday evening.

The tour featured prominent Republicans, including Governor Ron DeSantis, U.S. Senator Marco Rubio, Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nunez, Attorney General Ashley Mood, and CFO Jimmy Patronis.

The group started in Miami-Dade County and continued on Wednesday, making stops in Jacksonville, Seminole County and Tampa.

Senator Marco Rubio applauded the governor's actions during the pandemic. He acknowledged the seriousness of COVID-19 with balancing a need to work.

"Common sense says you have to balance that with the reality that people have to work, kids have to go to school, you've got to function," said Senator Rubio.

Governor DeSantis was welcomed by a crowded room of supporters. His speech touted economic successes, resistance to COVID mandates and his disagreement with President Joe Biden's student debt forgiveness plan.

"We've got so many different forces now that would like to see Florida fail and really would like to see traditional American principles fail so these are tough fights, but I'm motivated to be in it," said Governor DeSantis.

The tour ended on Wednesday evening with a stop in Tampa.