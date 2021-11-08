Watch
NewsPolitical

Actions

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis now has Hall of Fame bobblehead

CEO of National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum says demand for bobblehead of Republican governor came from both sides of aisle
items.[0].image.alt
National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum
This is a bobblehead of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, created by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum.
Gov. Ron DeSantis bobblehead animated GIF
Posted at 10:14 AM, Nov 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-08 10:14:12-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is headed to the Hall of Fame. Well, at least his bobblehead is.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum announced Friday that Florida's Republican governor now has a bobblehead in his likeness.

DeSantis joins 14 other state governors to have earned the distinction.

"After taking a bit of a break from governor bobbleheads, we started to get more requests for a bobblehead of Gov. DeSantis," Phil Sklar, co-founder and CEO of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in Milwaukee, said. "A lot of those requests came from people who approve of the governor, while some came from people who think DeSantis is a bobblehead. Regardless, we wanted to add Gov. DeSantis to the collection and give people the opportunity to have a bobblehead of Florida's governor."

Gov. Ron DeSantis now has bobblehead split screen
Love him or hate him, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis now has his own bobblehead.

The bobblehead is available for $25 each, plus a flat-rate shipping charge of $8.

Sklar said $5 from every governor bobblehead sold is donated to the Protect the Heroes fund.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Taking Action Against Domestic Violence Resources and Information