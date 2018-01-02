Outback To Offer Free Bloomin' Onions After Outback Bowl Win

Outback Steakhouse announced all of its restaurants nationwide will be offering free a Bloomin' Onion to customers thanks to the South Carolina Gamecock's win in the Outback Bowl.

The Gamecocks, Team Bloomin' Onion, beat the Michigan Wolverines 26-19.

Outback will offer the free appetizer with any valid purchase on January 2 to customers who say "Outback Bowl" to their server.

2017 marked Outback’s sixth-annual nationwide appetizer giveaway based on the outcome of the Outback Bowl. After SEC's Florida Gators took home the trophy last year, Outback Steakhouse restaurants gave away 56,238 Bloomin’ Onions to guests around the country.