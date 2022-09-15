Watch Now
North Tampa Alternative School student arrested for lighting another classmate’s clothing on fire

Posted at 12:02 PM, Sep 15, 2022
TAMPA, Fla. — A student at an alternative school in Tampa was arrested for allegedly lighting a classmate's clothing on fire.

Tampa Police and Fire investigators went to a call at the North Tampa Alternative School around 1 p.m. on September 14. Tampa Police said the two students were in class together when the incident happened.

A 13-year-old boy used a lighter to set fire to the sweatshirt the victim was wearing, TPD said. The victim extinguished the flame by slapping his back and was left with a three-inch hole burned into his sweatshirt, but no injuries.

Tampa Police arrested the boy who started the fire and charged him with a misdemeanor for disruption of a school function and a felony for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

